12-year-old driver, teen passenger fatally shot in stolen truck, Tennessee cops say
A 12-year-old was behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck traveling on an interstate in Tennessee when shots rang out early Tuesday, officials say.
The driver and a 14-year-old passenger were killed in the shooting, and two other teens were injured, according to Nashville police.
The shooting happened just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 24 near Nashville, police said in a news release. Four juveniles, ages 12 to 16, were in the stolen Ford F-150.
Police said they believe the 16-year-old is responsible for the shooting, striking the driver and the 14-year-old in the backseat.
The suspected shooter and another 14-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, police said.
Authorities said they recovered a stolen pistol from inside the truck.
The vehicle was stolen Nov. 19 when the keys were left inside, according to police.
The shooting remains under investigation.
