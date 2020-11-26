Hy-Vee recalls two vegetable mixes after a routine check discovers listeria

Hy-Vee recalled two of its Short Cuts vegetable mixes in eight states after finding listeria in its Short Cuts production facility.

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix and Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix with a best by date of Dec. 3, 2020, have been pulled in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and South Dakota. Consumers with these mixes can return them to the store for a full refund or just toss them in the garbage, but definitely shouldn’t consume them.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, kids under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. It can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, confusion and poor balance.

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix FDA

Anyone with questions can call Hy-Vee at 800-772-4098, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix FDA

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER