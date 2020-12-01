These recalled muffins may contain milk allergens that could make some people sick

Hong Thai Foods Corp. of Brooklyn has recalled its 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original because they may contain undeclared milk allergens.

People who are allergic to milk allergens could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products with milk allergens.

According to a report Monday from the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

What to look for

The product comes in a 7.76 ounce, rigid clear plastic package marked with a Best Before date of 29/01/2022 stamped on the bottom. The product UPC code is 9555719731581.

The recall also notes that the muffins are “adulterated” with the food coloring Uranine-Acid Yellow 73 but that may not be clear in the list of ingredients. The reason for the recall, however, is due to the undeclared milk, according to the FDA.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Hong Thai Foods started the recall on Nov. 18 after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and a subsequent analysis found the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original. These milk allergens were not listed among the ingredients on the muffin packages’ labels, the FDA said in its report.

What you should do

Bought them? Hong Thai suggests customers don’t eat them, toss them out or return them where you purchased them for a refund.

Consumers with questions can call the company at 718-237-1511.