You can watch all of Warner Bros. 2021 movies without leaving your couch. Here’s how

Warner Bros. announced a groundbreaking move Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The studio will release all 17 of its 2021 movies to HBO Max the same day they are released in theaters. That means you can watch some of the most anticipated movies from the comfort of your couch.

It’s a calculated decision by the movie studio as many Americans are staying home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Movies include “Dune,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Matrix 4,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Warner Bros. previously announced “Wonder Woman 1984” will stream exclusively on HBO Max on Dec. 25, also when it hits theaters. All movies will be made available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios, called it a “creative solution” for the “unprecedented times.”

“We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021,” Sarnoff said. “With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

HBO Max, HBO’s streaming service, is $14.99 per month.

Warner Bros. 2021 movies

“The Little Things”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Tom & Jerry”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

“In the Heights”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Suicide Squad”

“Reminiscence”

“Malignant”

“Dune”

“The Many Saints of Newark”

“King Richard”

“Cry Macho”

“Matrix 4”