10,000 propane torch guns recalled. They’ve caused fires they weren’t meant to start

When the fires that grill guns start aren’t confined to the grills, that’s a problem. That’s why GrillBlazer recalled 10,000 Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns.

The problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “Propane gas can leak from the GrillBlazer torch, posing a fire hazard to consumers.”

And GrillBlazer knows about 260 propane leaks, three of which caused fires.

Searing meat is the Su-VGun’s main function, while the GrillGun lights the grill. They were sold online, mainly at GrillBlazer.com.

GrillBlazer’s offering only repair as a remedy, although if you want a refund and push hard enough, you can probably get one. GrillBlazer wants customers to contact them by phone at 888-267-9022, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time or by email at support@grillblazer.com.

For those brave enough to attempt a repair themselves, GrillBlazer posted an instructional video on its website as well as written instructions in PDF form.

