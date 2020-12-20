What was in 171,000 Lean Cuisine frozen meals that caused a recall? One word: plastic

Saturday’s not-food-in-your-food recall comes from Nestle Prepared Foods, which recalled about 171,048 units of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals that have stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes, gravy — and maybe plastic.

The USDA-written recall notice says five customers found “hard, white plastic” in the meals. Nestle figures the mashed potatoes “had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.”

This covers lot No. 0246595911 with a best by date of October 2021.

If you have these Lean Cuisines, you can return them to the store for a full refund. If you have questions, call Nestle at 800-993-8625.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.