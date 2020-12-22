National
Caged dog tossed off 30-foot embankment found unscathed, South Carolina rescue says
A dog that was tossed in her crate down a 30-foot embankment and survived is in need of a new home, according to a South Carolina animal rescue shelter.
Anderson County P.A.W.S. says a brown terrier mix named Swan was dumped off a boat ramp near Lakewood Lane on Tuesday and tumbled toward the water.
The pooch managed to escape unharmed after the crate door sprung open, the shelter wrote on Facebook. Swan was found by a Good Samaritan who contacted county animal control.
The shelter said Swan will be available for adoptions or rescue once her stray hold is complete.
McClatchy News reached out to PAWS Anderson County and the sheriff department’s Animal Control Unit for an update Tuesday and is awaiting response.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to email the shelter at pawsrescue@andersoncountysc.org.
Comments