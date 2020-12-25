Woman ‘miraculously’ survives Christmas cliff plunge in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Firefighters rescued a woman who “miraculously” survived after her vehicle plunged off a cliff onto Ocean Beach, authorities said Friday morning.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of the vehicle leaving the roadway near Fort Funston off Skyline Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they found the wrecked vehicle about 200 feet below on Funston Beach, and rescued a woman “miraculously in stable condition.” They took her to an ambulance at a Noriega Street access point.

The woman was taken to a trauma center, where she was listed in serious condition.

In a social-media post, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area thanked first responders: “Our thanks to the men and women of @SFFDPIO, @GGNRANPSAlerts, and @USPP–SFFO that responded to this vehicle accident below Fort Funston. Please stay clear of vehicle while we work to remove it over the next few days.”

The fort’s cliffs, which have been a popular hangout spot for hikers and hang-gliders, has also been a regular site of visitor rescues, with firefighters responding to the site to rescue a father and son in September, and as recently as Wednesday to rescue a person with a dog.