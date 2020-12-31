Belleville News-Democrat Logo
‘It happens.’ Police explain how car ended up vertically beside Maryland train tracks

The Rockville City Police Department shared a photo of a car that went through fencing and landed vertical beside train tracks.
The Rockville City Police Department shared a photo of a car that went through fencing and landed vertical beside train tracks. Rockville City Police Department

A Maryland woman will have a story to tell after a driving mishap Thursday, but unfortunately suffered some car damage in the process.

“It happens,” said the Rockville City Police Department in a Facebook hashtag Thursday morning while sharing a photo of a car vertical through a fence.

The driver was attempting to park her car, but instead of hitting the brake, her foot pressed on the gas, police said. That sent the vehicle over a curb and through a fence along train tracks for the area’s Metrorail.

Luckily, the driver was uninjured and the train was able to stop before hitting the vehicle, according to a post from the police department.

“We’ve all been there at some point or another to some degree but talk about having a bad day in an already bad year....goodness,” Delaware-based American Public Safety said in a comment.

The accident disrupted service on the Metro line and a tow truck was sent to move the car away from the tracks, police said. The police department provided an update a couple of hours after the incident, showing the vehicle being towed away.

Rockville is located in Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous county right outside Washington, D.C.

