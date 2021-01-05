Soldier from NC reported sexual assault before she was found dead in Texas, officials say

Pfc. Asia Graham, 19, from Cherryville was found unresponsive in her barracks at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, on December 31, 2020. She was later pronounced dead. Courtesy of Fort Bliss

A 19-year-old soldier from North Carolina had reported being sexually assaulted before she was found dead in her barracks on New Year’s Eve, family members and Army officials said.

Pfc. Asia Graham was found unresponsive at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and later declared dead, WTDV reported. Graham was a human resource specialist from Cherryville, a small city about an hour west of Charlotte.

Officials said an investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing but they don’t suspect foul play.

Graham’s family told media outlets she’d been sexually assaulted by another soldier shortly after arriving at Fort Bliss in December 2019 and reported it to her superiors.

“I was with the military life. I spoke very highly about the military,” her mother Nicole Graham told WBTV. “But in her situation, I think the leadership failed her.”

A representative for Fort Bliss did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment. Officials confirmed the sexual assault allegations in statements to KTSM and WBTV.

Fort Bliss officials said Graham filed a report on June 1, 2020, alleging a fellow soldier assaulted her, KTSM reported.

The Army Criminal Investigative Command investigated her claims and charged the other soldier with one count of sexual assault in October, according to WBTV. The charges have not been adjudicated.

“Commanders at Fort Bliss remain fully committed to ensuring good order and discipline in their formations while ensuring that every accused soldier enjoys a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Director of Public Affairs Allie M. Payne told KTSM.

Graham was assigned to the I-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bliss, WTVD reported.

“We lost a skilled human resource specialist who wanted nothing more than to serve her country and her battle buddies,” Graham’s division said in a statement on Facebook. “We ask that you continue to reach out to your fellow soldiers and families during these challenging times as we grieve the loss of our Iron Soldier.”

Graham’s family said they plan to continue pursuing justice on her behalf.

“She was ready to fight, that was taken away,” Graham’s brother Andrew Koenigsfeld said, according to KTSM. “The victory of bringing justice, for her to see justice brought to that individual that did that to her and to several other women, she didn’t get to see that.”