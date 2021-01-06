‘Caillou’ canceled by PBS Kids and parents are rejoicing. ‘Worst kid show ever!’

PBS Kids said farewell to “Caillou” Wednesday. PBS Kids

The 20-year run for “Caillou” on PBS Kids has come to an end, and parents across the country have taken to social media to rejoice.

PBS News announced the cancellation Tuesday in a Facebook post “saying farewell to Caillou.” The show spanned nearly 200 episodes after premiering on PBS Kids in 2000.

That was far too long for a lot of parents, who were not a fan of the title character’s actions throughout the series.

“Great news! People of the world can rejoice. Caillou was finally cancelled,” one parent said on Facebook. “I always hated that little jerk when my kids were in the target age group. Worst kid show ever!”

“I have a lot of words, but I’ll refrain,” a mother commented on PBS Kids’ post. “So glad he’s gone! PBS Kids has so many shows with awesome role models for kids. Caillou wasn’t one of them.”

The show centered around 4-year-old Caillou, who “explores the world around him and empowers preschoolers to overcome life’s little challenges.”

But many parents have described Caillou as “whiny” and “rude.”

“Thank goodness!! That little boy was so rude to his mom and disobedient,” one woman wrote on PBS Kids’ post. “I didn’t allow my kids to watch him because of that reason.”

“20 years ago I had a wonderful toddler WHO NEVER WHINED,” a parent said. “He watched this show once and he picked up that whiney whine. Same inflections and everything.”

Others responded in typical Twitter fashion — with memes and gifs.

Heh, about time! I think we all know how Classic Caillou would react... pic.twitter.com/9Hl91YYoL9 — Zak Wolf (@wiley207) January 5, 2021 Caillou! You are grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded grounded for 2367094474745236377463 years 'No no no no no no no no no no no no no no no!' Go to your room. 'W A A A A A A A A A pic.twitter.com/JigkJvIJHa — Roxy Woods (@swimobe) January 5, 2021 Hallelujah, Caillou has finally been cancelled pic.twitter.com/n41g8AmZkE — Torin (@torininabox) January 6, 2021 Caillou finally getting prosecuted for his war crimes pic.twitter.com/nZoNUuDVxZ — Matt (@mattwoghin) January 6, 2021

Not everyone was happy about the show’s cancellation. One parent wrote on PBS Kids’ post that Caillou helped keep her son calm while he went through chemotherapy. Another applauded the show for showing “kids how to work through their big feelings and label them.”