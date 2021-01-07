‘Escape from the ordinary:’ Check out this mushroom-shaped house on market for $295K

Mushroom house Screen grab from Realtor.com

Enjoy bizarre architectural designs that look like something straight out of a Lewis Carroll brainstorm? Then this house might be right up your alley.

This strange house in Forked River, New Jersey, looks like a mushroom “hugging the earth,” SF Gate says – and it can be yours for only $295,000.

Backyard of mushroom house Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s completely unique. I’ve never seen anything like it,” says the listing agent, Jeffrey Connell, according to SF Gate. “The roof is almost like the Opera House in Sydney.”

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The two-bedroom, one-bath house built in 1972 sits on a .28-acre lot and measures about 1,400 square feet.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Escape from the ordinary!” the listing said. “Own one of the most unique homes ever built from the mushroom-inspired exterior to the natural wood and soaring ceilings, this home is sure to inspire your thirst for living. Large second-floor bedroom will make you feel like a kid again.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house comes with a full basement that can be used as a storage space. Outside are two decks, one with a hot tub, that are surrounded by lawns. A two-car garage is also on the property.

“Your first impression is that it defies your sense of a normal house, because it has a soaring two-story area where the main living space is,” Connell said to SF Gate.