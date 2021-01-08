Hy-Vee chicken enchilada meals may contain allergen, prompting alert, officials say

U.S food safety officials have issued a public health alert for packages of Hy-Vee chicken enchiladas (not pictured) because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen. Getty Images/Oleg Bannikov

Food safety officials are urging consumers to check their freezers for mealtime chicken enchilada products that may contain a dangerous allergen.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Thursday issued a public health alert for approximately 43 pounds of heat treated, not-ready-to-eat chicken enchilada meals sold at Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee. The affected products may contain soy.

The agency issued the alert because of “misbranding and an undeclared allergen” in the at-home dinners, officials said in a news release. It was a Hy-Vee store employee who noticed the labeling issue and reported it to management.

The affected products include:

62.4-oz. (3-lbs. 14.4-oz.) heat and serve container of “HyVee mealtime CHICKEN ENCHILADAS” with lot code “21003” and “Best If Use By: 01/10/2021” date printed on the product label.

“FSIS is issuing this alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers with allergic reactions to soy are aware that these products should not be consumed,” officials said, adding that “a recall wasn’t requested because the chicken enchilada products are no longer available in commerce.”

The enchiladas were distributed to Hy-Vee stores in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, and have establishment number “P51558” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, but officials say those with food allergies should throw the products away.