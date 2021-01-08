Texas man used YouTube music video to threaten girl in sex-trafficking case, feds say

Mario Makiya Sandifer, a.k.a. Danero the Goat, tampered with a sex-trafficking victim by sending her a YouTube music video with threats, Texas authorities say. Screengrab from YouTube.

A Texas man accused of threatening a sex-trafficking victim in a music video is going to prison, authorities say.

Mario Makiya Sandifer, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to tampering with a victim in a sex-trafficking case, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Sandifer, who’s also known as Danero the Goat, contacted the girl on social media in June 2019, attempting to prevent her from testifying against Catrell “Trell” Johnson, authorities say.

He created a music video titled “Solid” that included threatening lyrics and gestures aimed at the victim, authorities say. Sandifer sent a YouTube link of the video to the girl, authorities say.

The video is still on YouTube and depicts images of downtown Dallas, a federal courthouse and people with signs stating Johnson was wrongfully accused. Sandifer raps that people are “not staying solid” and turning instead turning against Johnson.

In August, Johnson pleaded guilty to use of a facility of interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise.