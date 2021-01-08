Illinois Rep. Mary Miller apologizes for using Hitler reference in speech, but blames others for trying to twist her words

CHICAGO — Facing increasing calls for her resignation after citing Adolf Hitler in a recent speech, newly inaugurated Downstate Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller apologized Friday and said she regretted using the reference while blaming others for “intentionally trying to twist my words.”

Miller, only days into office, received condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike as well as Jewish anti-defamation groups for referencing the Nazi master of the Holocaust in a Tuesday speech to Moms for America, a conservative group that says its mission is to “raise a new generation of patriots” through “the mothers of America.”

Miller, a Republican who was born and raised in suburban Naperville but lives in Oakland and represents a district that stretches from Champaign County to southwestern Illinois, referred to the need for conservatives to teach their beliefs to younger voters who have trended more Democratic in recent years.

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, whoever has the youth has the future,” she said.

Her office first sought to claim on her official Twitter account that she was speaking about Democrats indoctrinating the young in her reference to Hitler.

“Congresswoman Miller’s statement was a denunciation of evil dictators’ efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today,” Miller’s Twitter feed said Wednesday.

But on Friday, Miller issued a statement of apology and regret while adding that she considers herself “passionately pro-Israel” and a “strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community.”

“Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” Miller said.

“This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right and noble into their children’s hearts and minds,” she said.

Despite expressing regret for using the Hitler reference, Miller contended “some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs.”

“Let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community,” she said. “I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”

Miller replaced longtime Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville, who retired. She and neighboring GOP U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro were the only two members of Illinois’ congressional delegation to vote to object to the certification of Electoral College votes that on Thursday officially designated former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden as the next president.

Miller’s husband, state Rep. Chris Miller, attended the “Save America Rally” on Wednesday where President Donald Trump spoke and instigated a deadly mob insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters that interrupted the Electoral College vote counting.

Chris Miller is part of a group of Downstate Republicans who have pushed long-shot efforts to separate Chicago from the rest of the state, contending it has too much control dictating legislation and culture to the conservative region.

Speaking to his supporters with the Washington Monument in the background, Chris Miller said the country was engaged in a war between capitalism and socialism.

“I think it’s important to know that we’re engaged in a great cultural war to see which worldview will survive, whether we will remain a free people under free-market capitalism or whether they will put us in the tyranny of socialism, communism and the dangerous Democrat terrorists that are trying to destroy our country,” he said on social media.