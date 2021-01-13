Anne Hathaway reveals she does not want to be called ‘Anne.’ What does she prefer?

This image released by HBO Max shows Anne Hathaway in a scene from “Lockdown.” (Susie Allnutt/HBO Max via AP) AP

More than 20 years after deciding to go by “Anne,” actor Anne Hathaway decided to set the record straight.

“Can we talk about my name for a second?” Hathaway asked Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday.

Turns out, the “Princess Diaries” and “Les Misérables” actor hates being referred to as “Anne.”

She decided to use the moniker when she was 14 years old filming a commercial, she told Fallon. But at the time, “Anne” is what she went by.

“So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne,” she said.

Hathaway’s mother is the only one who calls her “Anne” and she only does it when she’s mad, the 38-year-old said.

“So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they’re going to yell at me,” she said.

What should you call her? “Anything but Anne,” she said with a smile.

But her friends call her “Annie” and others use “Hath” or “Miss H.”

Anne Hathaway — excuse me, Annie Hathaway — will star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in the HBO Max film “Locked Down,” debuting Thursday.