TikTok video sparks lead in case of Arkansas girl who vanished in 2014, FBI says

Cassie Compton (right) and the woman seen in the TikTok video (left). Screengrab from Twitter.

A TikTok video has surfaced and begun circulating on social media that shows a woman bearing a resemblance to an Arkansas teen missing since 2014, spurring police and the FBI to investigate.

“We have the video from Tik Tok and have seen the Facebook posts,” the Stuttgart Police Department said in a statement Thursday. “We are working diligently with the Arkansas State Police and FBI right now. Since this is still an open investigation we can’t release any further information right now.”

Cassie Compton was 15 when she disappeared, KATV reported. She had spent much of the day at a demolition derby with a friend and returned home around 7 p.m. before heading out again a few minutes later. Then she vanished.

In the TikTok video, a woman can be seen sitting in the backseat of a car between two men, staring wordlessly at the camera as the men talk, outlets report.

Tina Storz, a private investigator who has been searching for Compton for years, told KATV the woman looks very much like Compton, but can’t say for certain that it is.

The FBI office in Little Rock confirmed that it is looking into the case, Fox16 reported.

“The TikTok video has been brought to our attention,” a spokesman told the station. “We are following up on the video and taking any logical investigative steps but we cannot say anything further at this time.”

Police said in 2019 that they had not ruled out any suspects in Compton’s disappearance, KATV reported.