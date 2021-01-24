National

Tartar sauce distributed in Florida and 5 other states got recalled. Spoilage was found

One lot of House-Autry Tartar Sauce in 9-ounce bottles has been recalled after House-Autry Mills’ “co-manufacturer’s verification of spoilage associated with the product,” according to its FDA-posted recall alert.

The North Carolina-based company listed the possible ways, but not exactly how, the tartar sauce got spoiled nor did it name the co-manufacturer. It did, however, say the lot came from the unnamed partner and went to distribution centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio.

This covers best by codes BB 08182021; BB 09162021; BB 09172021; BB 09182021; and BB 09212021. The UPC code No. is 0 73484-60013 4. Return the tartar sauce to the store for a full refund or throw it in the garbage can.

Those with questions can call House-Autry at 800-849-0802 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

