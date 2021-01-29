Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Katherine Heigl lists Utah estate for $4M. Take a look

Heigl and Kelley’s Utah estate is a stunner. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Katherine Heigl is set to make a comeback in the movie/television world, and is leaving behind the secluded mountain utopia she and husband Josh Kelley called home in Oakley, Utah.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star put up her stunning chateau on the market for almost $4 million, the New York Post reported.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Your chance for seclusion and privacy,” the listing on Realtor.com reads. “This home features 15 acres of property within a gated community in beautiful Oakley, Utah. 20 minutes outside of Park City, 20 minutes to National Forest where you can experience all your recreational activities. A spectacular home with unreal views of the valley. Each room features multiple upgrades with top of the line finishes.”

Inside, the four bedroom, five bathroom house features high ceilings, balconies to look upon all of nature’s glory the state has to offer, stone fireplaces, and a primary suite with a luxury bathroom, green onyx-like tile and a walk-in closet.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

There is also an apartment attached with its own kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and even a laundry room for when guests visit.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home was a common fixture in Heigl’s Instagram feed when the couple and their three children were living there.

Heigl, who was best known for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2005 to 2010 said in a recent interview with the Washington Post that it was her anxiety that caused her leave Hollywood behind years ago.

“I asked my mom and my husband to find me somewhere to go that could help me because I felt like I would rather be dead,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much anxiety I was living with until I got so bad that I had to really seek help. You can do a lot of inner soul work, but I’m a big fan of Zoloft.”