Will emission data endear customers and investors to natural gas?

PITTSBURGH — If you can't measure it, you can't change it, the lightly edited saying goes.

Oil and gas companies know that. They've been measuring lots of things that tell a story of how well they operate and how much impact they have on the environment and the communities that host them.

How much water is needed to fracture a well. How many trucks are needed to haul it. How much gas goes through which pipelines.

All measurements. All central to the bottom line.

But so are the many "intangibles," as Mason Gregory, senior analyst with Boston-based MFS Investment Management, put it.

A company's brand. Its reputation. Its social license.

"These issues [are] not found on the balance sheet, but they're affecting the balance sheet," Gregory said earlier this month during a virtual panel on corporate responsibility in the natural gas industry, hosted by Washington and Jefferson College.

When his company evaluates a natural gas business, it wants to see that it's "managing some of the environmental externalities of their business — such as fugitive emissions."

Fugitive emissions, or leaks, are the "elephant in the room," along with natural gas's place in the energy transition, said Will Jordan, senior vice president and general counsel at EQT Corp., who also appeared on the panel. These are the topics that come up most often when environmentally and socially minded interests take up the virtue of natural gas.

As he spoke, EQT was two weeks away from announcing that it would start producing "responsibly sourced gas" and selling it to a European buyer of liquified natural gas.

The nation's largest natural gas producer said on Thursday that a Colorado company will install continuous emission monitors at two EQT well pads to track fugitive emissions, so as to prove that they are very low and that natural gas customers, even the more environmentally minded European ones, can feel good about using the fuel.

"If you want to achieve the goals of the Paris accord, you have to replace coal with gas," Jordan said during the panel discussion. "In order to achieve that, we have to keep a clean house."

In recent months, EQT has homed in on the message that ESG, or environmental, social and corporate governance, metrics will set some gas companies apart from others. The oil and gas industry is facing consolidation, stubbornly low gas prices, tight capital markets and environmental pushback.

And Chris Romer, CEO of Project Canary, the company that will be tracking EQT's emissions on the recently announced pilot, echoes that mentality.

"That data will be used to prove what we already know," he said, which is that shale wells in Appalachia have a lower leak intensity than in other oil and gas basins.

"The real hope is that the pilot will help to certify that this gas is very clean and really deserves a seat at the table in climate discussions," Romer said.

The "responsibly sourced gas" movement began with another Appalachian gas driller, Southwestern Energy Co., which got several of its wells certified according to a standard that ranks things like emissions and water sourcing. Southwestern sold that gas, at a premium, to a gas utility in New Jersey and another in Virginia.

Since then, the company that does these certifications merged with Project Canary.

If change requires measurement, then so, too, does monetization.

His company, Romer said, is doing the carbon accounting in advance of when all companies will need to do it — when there is a price of carbon, which Romer, who described himself more than once as a "well-known Democrat for fracking," believes is near.

Pennsylvania, for example, is debating joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate carbon cap and trade scheme, that would end up punishing heavy emitters and incentivizing low and non-emitting sources.

If natural gas companies can set themselves apart in terms of low emissions, Romer said, they can benefit not just in terms of reputation but also with utility contracts, investments from environmentally conscious pension funds, and maybe even cash from carbon credits.

But while fugitive emissions are a high-profile target — this is in part because studies have shown there are super-emitters, or very large undetected leaks that spew methane into the air — they are generally just a small fraction of an oil and gas company's emission profile, EQT's Jordan said during the corporate responsibility panel.

"At EQT, 3% of our emissions are result of leakage. Ninety-seven percent is the exact same as any other industrial business — it's running big machines," he said.