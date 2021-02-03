In-person classes delayed again as Chicago school district, teacher’s union still have no deal to avoid strike

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools late Wednesday announced another delay in the resumption of in-person classes after failing again to reach a school reopening agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.

“We are disappointed to report that at this time, no deal has been reached between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union leadership. We will extend the cooling off period for the final time through the end of the day on Thursday to allow for further negotiations tonight,” CPS announced at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Remote learning will continue Thursday, CPS said. With Friday a pre-planned nonattendance day, that gives the sides a few more days if needed to avoid a strike by CTU.

One remaining area of significant disagreement is over what accommodations to offer educators who live with people with elevated COVID-19 risk.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson have also received criticism for not providing in-person updates over the past several days, with one CPS administrator telling the Tribune: “Parents want answers.”

The failure to reach an agreement before the end of the initial two-day cooling-off period marked another disappointment for the mayor in her ongoing dispute with the union. Lightfoot previously insisted that schools would reopen on Monday or else the teachers would be locked out, but dropped the threat and allowed remote learning to continue after it was clear the union would discard her deadline.

The sides agreed Monday to the two-day “cooling off period,” during which negotiators hoped to finish up agreements on what were described as a small number of outstanding issues.

But the cooling-off period was to expire late Wednesday without a deal that would bring about 60,000 kindergarten through eighth grade students, who had been due to start in-person learning on Feb. 1, back into classrooms.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Lightfoot and Jackson issued a statement providing little clarity to parents wondering if they should be packing their children’s backpacks for school the next morning:

“Discussions continue between CPS and CTU. We will provide an update as quickly as possible later this evening.”

A bargaining update provided to CTU’s 600-member House of Delegates Wednesday evening showed movement on key issues over the past several days.

The three big issues that remain unresolved are vaccines, accommodations and health metrics used to guide decisions about opening and closing schools.

CTU is demanding accommodations be granted for all employees with medical risks, along with those who are household members or primary caregivers of family members with a medical risk. That’s not much different from its initial proposal of telework for all staff who are either in a high-risk category for COVID-19 or who live with someone in that category. The district’s best offer so far is accommodations for all staff who are in a high-risk medical category and for 20% of those who have a household member in that category, along with unpaid leave or a dose of vaccine before returning in person.

Though CTU wanted all staff to have the opportunity to receive both vaccine doses before returning to schools, they are nearing an agreement with the district. CPS has proposed 1,500 doses per week earmarked for CPS employees, prioritizing bargaining unit employees with accommodations and requiring them to go back after only one dose.

CTU’s response would have the district work with health providers to make sure that at least 1,500 union members receive vaccines every week, and that the district itself must provide at least that many vaccines to members each week. The number would increase “proportionate to future increases in Chicago’s increased vaccine supply.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said educator vaccination “is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools,” with evidence that masking and social distancing significantly reduce transmission.

CTU initially wanted a positivity rate below 3% in order to reopen the district, and individual schools closed based on neighborhood transmission. The district’s most recent position was to close the district if its voluntary staff surveillance testing program had a 3% positivity rate. As of Wednesday, the CTU’s counteroffer was to follow CDC criteria for “lower risk of transmission in schools,” positivity rate below 5% and fewer than 20 new cases per 100,000 people every two weeks.

The citywide test positivity rate as of Wednesday was 5.4%, based on a seven-day rolling average, down a full percentage point from one week ago.

A new tentative agreement on testing would provide tests for all symptomatic students and staff; weekly tests for students and all in-person employees at the 134 schools in neighborhoods experiencing high COVID-19 numbers; weekly tests for half of in-person employees at all other schools; and testing offered to all staff and for students 10 and older before returning to work in person.

Tentative agreements have also been reached on ventilation, workspaces, personal protective equipment and school-level safety committees.

While CPS has proposed a reduction of student screen time by one hour, along with more prep time for teachers, tech support for families, and additional supports for students experiencing housing instability, CPS has not proposed any specific improvements for remote learning or to help those students, according to bargaining documents.

The union also wants the district to reduce potential exposure by limiting the number of classes taught by elective educators, and to give up on simultaneous instruction that requires the same person to teach students both in person and remotely.

In the spirit of “common good” bargaining, the union is also asking the district to support the call for rent abatement, which so far has not happened.

CTU is also demanding restored pay and disciplinary amnesty for all employees who have faced action for choosing to work remotely. CPS has yet to address this in its formal proposals, and while the “cooling off” period precluded new lockouts, it did not reinstate anyone whose access was already revoked.

More than 3,000 special education and preschool students began in-person classes on Jan. 11 — the first to be held in CPS since the coronavirus prompted a statewide shutdown of schools almost 11 months ago. But those students reverted to remote learning after the CTU membership’s vote to take collective action by refusing to work inside school buildings.

Since Jan. 4, the day first-wave educators were asked to report to schools, many CPS educators refused the district’s demands that they work in person, and dozens were ultimately deemed absent without leave, locked out of their CPS online platforms and denied pay.

The union’s vote formalized that tactic as a collective labor action and set forth that if teachers were locked out on a large scale, that would trigger a strike.

On Twitter, the CTU has continued to raise serious questions about the safety of schools and their readiness to open. The union has also promoted a GoFundMe strike fund to support union members who have lost wages for refusing to return to buildings they feel are unsafe.

As was the case prior to CTU’s 2019 strike, the union has been simultaneously seeking an agreement while also preparing to picket in the snow.

“If the mayor locks us out and the House of Delegates acts to set a (strike) date, ALL CTU members will be on the picket lines together,” according to a union memo to members this week. “On the first day of any union-wide lockout/strike action, expect a shortened schedule of socially distanced picket lines at every school.”

The memo continued: “We want a safe reopening agreement and so do Chicagoans. We get there through our solidarity, our collective determination, and our willingness to fight for what is right. And when we fight, we win.”