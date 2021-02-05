100-year-old Texas courthouse destroyed in huge fire, video shows. ‘Terrible tragedy’

A fire engulfed and destroyed a century-old courthouse Thursday, leaving a rural Texas community in disbelief.

The fire began around 10 p.m. Thursday in Mason, which is about 110 miles away from Austin. Only the rock structure of the courthouse, built in 1910, was standing by 1:30 a.m., Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden told KXAN.

The courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places and is the third in the county to burn down — following previous fires in 1872 and 1900, the Fredericksburg Standard reported.

Bearden called the fire “suspicious in nature,” according to the Standard. The cause is under investigation.

“It’s like losing a member of your family,” he told the Standard.

The courthouse was mostly empty, as renovations were set to begin this year, according to Fox 7.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to the Texas Historical Commission.

“What we have left are 110-year-old walls,” Bearden told KXAN. “It’s a terrible tragedy for people in the county. This is my 19th year being in office here, and I’ve been through floods and fires, but I’ve never had anything with a gut punch that I’ve had with this.”

Robert Gotcher, who captured video of the fire, called it “gut-wrenching” to see the building destroyed, according to Storyful.

