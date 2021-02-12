National
Rapper Big Sean selling California mansion with nightclub for $12.5M. Take a look
Only four short years ago, the Beverly Hills mansion owned by Big Sean looked, well, dramatically different.
At the time, it was owned by rock legend Slash and came with faux alligator wallpaper, pirate-ship chandeliers and multicolored rooms, the Los Angeles Times reports.
But after a dramatic interior shift to simple elegance, the rapper has placed the mansion back on the market for $12.5 million.
“Situated in the prestigious, 24-hour, guard-gated Beverly Hills enclave of Mulholland Estates, this Contemporary/Transitional residence has been masterfully refreshed for the modern lifestyle,” the listing said. “Offering absolute privacy and serenity, the approx 10,971-square-foot estate captures far-reaching canyon and city views while providing unmatched amenities for entertaining.”
Aside from the sleek décor inside, one of the stand-outs the mansion features is a lower level designed for pure entertaining — with a recording studio, movie theater and even a nightclub with a dancing pole.
The estate has seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, dressing room and balcony.
When the rapper purchased the house from the Guns N’ Roses guitarist in 2017, it was an amenity-rich property with some intriguing decorations.
And yes, that also included rooms filled with leather, Curbed Los Angeles said.
Sean Michael Leonard Anderson — or Big Sean, as he’s known in the rap community — rose up the hip-hop ranks when he was signed by Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music and Island Def in 2007 after West met him at a radio station, Hip Hop Scriptures said.
