Florida vaccine supply to jump by more than 75,000 first doses next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — An increase in production from both Pfizer and Moderna means Florida is set to get a big jump in vaccine supply next week.

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, the state will receive 417,430 initial doses between the two brands, as well as another 417,430 set aside for the recommended second dose. That’s up from 340,600 that was to be delivered this week, although the winter storms ravaging the rest of the country have slowed some of its actual delivery.

Doses typically arrive between Monday and Wednesday the week after they are announced.

This marks the fourth straight week with a significant jump in the state’s allotment. Last week’s supply was 325,100, up from 307,725 the week before while it was mostly around 265,000 a week for most of January. Back then, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida was ready to handle 500,000 doses, but the national supply remained limited. Moderna was credited for the modest increases until this week, which saw the Pfizer supply of initial doses jump from 132,600 to 209,430, while Moderna increased to 208,000 initial doses from 192,500.

The new weekly supply is more than 150,000 doses greater than what the state was getting in January most weeks.

The state’s allotment is separate from the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which in Florida is partnering with Walmart, Publix and the parent company of Winn-Dixie, to provide vaccines at its pharmacies. The federal government was also responsible for supplying CVS and Walgreens for a program to vaccinate the residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The state allotment is used however the state sees fit, including whether or not it wants to use its second dose allotment immediately or hold onto them. DeSantis has stated Florida will keep second doses on hand to make sure the vaccines achieve the desired efficacy against COVID-19.

To date, Florida has received or is slated to receive a total of 6,376,360 doses, enough to vaccinate 3,188,180 people. The state has a population of 21.5 million.

It has doled them out to hospital systems, county health departments, state-run drive-throughs and the Publix partnership among other options.

Statewide, 2,387,350 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, of which 1,103,298 people have received the second dose. The count is a snapshot through Sunday, based on the report released Monday.

Of those who have received at least the first dose, 1,785,696 are over the age of 65.