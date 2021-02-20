Ocasio-Cortez jets down to Texas to help recovery effort after catastrophic winter storm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is lending her star power to the Lone Star State.

The lawmaker helped raise a whopping $4 million in donations to help Texas recover from the disastrous winter storm that slammed the state.

Ocasio-Cortez volunteered Saturday at a Houston food bank with Texas Reps. Sheila Jackson-Lee and Sylvia Garcia.

“The bank REALLY needs helping hands,” she tweeted. “Can you join a shift?”

Texas was slowly getting back to some semblance of normalcy after the fierce snow storm and historic Arctic blast all but brought the nation’s second most-populous state to its knees.

A warm-up was in full swing with temperatures soaring back toward normal levels across the state after they plunged below zero in many places.

But the damage was already done as millions lost power as the state’s independently run power grid buckled.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the state and ordered federal agencies to aid the recovery effort.

Biden said Friday that he hopes to travel to Texas next week but doesn’t want his presence and the accompanying presidential entourage to distract from the recovery.

“They’re working like the devil to take care of their folks,” Biden said of Texas officials.

Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Biden for the aid but noted that he asked for more aid to individuals in all Texas counties, not just the 77 counties that the White House identified.

Ocasio-Cortez flew into Texas two days after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, sparked a firestorm of criticism when he was caught flying out of frozen Texas to sunny Cancun for a family vacation. She joined a chorus of calls for Cruz to resign, which he has rejected.