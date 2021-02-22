This stylish estate sold 3 times in 94 years. Actor Walton Goggins listed it for $3.5M

Actor Walton Goggins has listed his stylish and sophisticated Los Angeles home, built in 1927 and featured in several magazines, for $3.35 million.

The house at 7475 Franklin Avenue in L.A., originally designed and built by Hollywood architect Harold O. Sexsmith, has traded hands only three times in the past 94 years, according to real estate firm The Agency.

The glamorous property featured in Architectural Digest, GQ and other publications is hidden behind a private and secure gate. The restored house is flooded with natural sunlight. Mature gardens with fruit trees hang over the pool, creating a romantic setting.

“From the original coffered front door to the hardwood floors, the arched openings to the casement windows, every detail of this one-of-a-kind home has been meticulously restored, maintaining the original charm, warmth, and essence of the 1920s,” according to the listing.

Josh Myler of The Agency is the listing agent.

The five-bedroom, three-bath house—spanning 3,240 square feet—opens to a charming foyer accentuated by floor tiles from the original period. Upon entering one is met by a gracious foyer, accentuated by original period tile floors. Just to the left sits a warm formal living room with windows on all sides and an oversized, original stone fireplace. The room opens to dual inside/outside lounge areas connected by French doors.

A secluded backyard features two outdoor dining areas, a fire pit/lounge, and a pool.

The main floor features a fully equipped eat-in cook’s kitchen, a large pantry with accompanying laundry facilities, and a guest bedroom with a full ensuite bathroom. The primary suite is upstairs and is joined by a chic primary bathroom and large walk-in closet. Also upstairs are two additional guest bedrooms, a bathroom and office space.

A Juliet balcony overlooks the front garden.

The home last sold for $1.55 million in 2010.

Goggins has starred in “Vice Principals,” “‘Boyd Crowder,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Righteous Gemstones.”