Target to roll out Apple shops in 17 stores, with more planned in 2021. What to know

Apple shops are opening in 17 Target stores in February — with more planned later in the year, Target announced Thursday.

Described as a “dedicated shopping experience” inside Target stores, the Apple shops were “designed for guests to experience new products through demonstrations...” the retailer said.

The shops will double Apple’s footprint in Target stores and feature a wider range of Apple products all collected in one place, the retailer said.

Shops will be staffed by Target Tech Consultants trained by Apple and include displays for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV and other accessories.

Shoppers will also be able to access the extended range of products on Target.com and through the Target App, the company said.

These 17 Targets stores are expected to get Apple shops this month:

California

San Jose — Store T0324

Delaware

Newark — Store T2764

Florida

Clearwater — Store T1820

Gainesville — Store T0687

Orlando — Store T1790

Miami — Store T2848

Massachusetts

Woburn — Store T1266

Minnesota

Monticello — Store T2180

New Hampshire

Nashua — Store T1532

New York

Latham — Store T1915

Pennsylvania

North Wales — Store T1159

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City — Store T1397

Texas

Allen — Store T2516

Austin — Store T1797

Hurst — Store T1766

Irving — Store T1032

San Antonio — Store T1354

Target said it’s planning to open more Apple shops by the end of fall.

Neil Saunders, managing director of consultant firm GlobalData Retail, called the partnership a “smart move.”

“The fact that Apple is willing to work with Target underlines the company’s elevated status in the American retail landscape,” Saunders told USA Today.

“While Target is unashamedly an everyday brand for average Americans, it has always tried to provide a special experience that is relatively upscale for a mainstream retailer.”

Apple shop products will be eligible for Target’s 5% discount for Target RedCard users and available through order pick-up, drive up and same-day delivery through Shipt.

The partnership with Apple is far from Target’s first foray into the shop-in-shop experience — it’s had similar partnerships with Disney and Levi Strauss.

Late last year, Target announced it was partnering with makeup retailer Ulta to open 1,000-square-foot Ulta shops in 100 Target stores by the second half of 2021.