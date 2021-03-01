Avalanches are especially deadly this year – with worst months yet to come, experts say

At least 25 people died in avalanches in February, data show, more than any February of the past decade. In a typical season, 25-30 people die in avalanches. AP

February was the deadliest month of the past decade for avalanche fatalities in the U.S., according to data from the American Avalanche Association and National Avalanche Center.

During the deadliest winter of the past decade in 2013-2014, 35 people were killed from December to May, according to data from officials. At least 33 people have already been killed in avalanches this winter.

The most dangerous part of the avalanche season is still to come, American Avalanche Association President Halsted Morris told McClatchy News.

“We aren’t even out of the worst part of the avalanche season in the western United States,” Morris said. “March and April tend to be the snowiest and see the most avalanches that we have.”

What causes an avalanche?

An avalanche can happen quickly and catch people by surprise. Avalanches can move at speeds between 60 and 80 mph and typically happen on slopes of 30 to 45 degrees, according to officials.

They can be triggered by a change in the weather or by people recreating on a slope, officials said.

Skiers, snowmobilers and hikers can set off an avalanche when a layer of snow collapses and starts to slide down the slope. People trigger about 90% of avalanches, according to National Geographic.

In the U.S., avalanches are most common from December to April, but they can happen at any time if the conditions allow for it, National Geographic reported.

“To get an avalanche, you need a surface bed of snow, a weaker layer that can collapse, and an overlaying snow slab,” National Geographic reported. “The highest risk period is during and immediately after a snow storm. Underlying snowpack, overloaded by a quick deluge of snow, can cause a weak layer beneath the slab to fracture naturally.”

What’s causing the spike in avalanche deaths?

During the 2020-21 season, there are a number of reasons for the spike in avalanche deaths.

The snowpack this year is one of the worst of the past 10 to 12 years, Morris said.

“It’s a natural phenomenon which happened from the very start of the winter,” he said. “We didn’t get much snow, and when snow fell on the ground and sat on the ground, it basically rotted. It became very faceted with little crystals that are very square and have very sharp angles to them. They tend not to connect together.”

The snow on the bottom formed a very weak layer under the snowpack. Bigger avalanches have been triggered farther away because of the weak layer, Morris said.

In addition to the natural problems with the snow, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed more people to recreate outdoors and discover new activities like skiing and snowboarding.

Morris said many of the people who have been killed in avalanches this season were experienced, but they could have been heading farther into the backcountry to avoid crowds.

“Once you go out of bounds, there’s no control work happening, there’s no ski patrol,” Morris said. “There’s none of these things that happen within the ski areas, and they don’t have much avalanche education.”

How can people stay safe?

Anyone heading out to recreate on slopes should check the avalanche forecast in the area.

The forecast will give a danger rating from local avalanche centers.

“You should look at it daily,” Morris said. “You’ll start to see trends if you look at it daily. That’s a big thing.”

People going into the backcountry need to be properly equipped and prepared. Avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees and be able to recognize the signs of avalanches, including cracks shooting across slopes, according to officials.

Skiers and snowboarders should also wear a helmet to help reduce head injuries and also create an air pocket should they get buried in snow, officials said. An avalanche beacon can help rescuers find lost individuals. An avalanche airbag can also help people from getting fully buried.

Above all else, if the forecast shows dangerous conditions, people should stay off the slopes.

“The mountains are always going to be there,” Morris said. “It’s not been a good winter. Maybe it’s time to back off and wait until next year when the snow is stronger and after you’ve gotten some education. Then you can go out and recreate a lot safer.”