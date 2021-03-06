California hits 10 million vaccine doses administered

SAN JOSE, Calif. — California has reached 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, a positive sign in a state that struggled with one of the slowest starts to its vaccination rollout in the nation, and an encouraging metric alongside declining case rates and hospitalizations from the deadly virus.

Calling it a “major marker in the effort to get vaccines out of refrigerators and into people’s arms” in a video shared on Twitter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said California has administered more total vaccine doses than any other state in the nation and more than all but six countries in the world.

The state, the largest in the U.S., has administered 25,490 doses for every 100,000 residents, lagging behind several much less populous states such as South Dakota, West Virginia and Oklahoma, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. New Mexico has administered 36,530 doses per 100,000 people; Alaska has 38,476 per 100,000.

“Our only constraint is manufactured supply, but I see the light — not just light, bright light — at the end of this tunnel,” Newsom said. As of Friday, 22.4 percent of residents 18 and older in California have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC.

On Friday, California counties also reported 5,153 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day average down to 4,409 daily cases according to data compiled by this news organization. In late December, during a massive winter surge, the state averaged as many as 45,388 daily cases. Since the start of the pandemic, 3,568,544 cases have been reported in the state, although that doesn’t include cases where the person was never tested for the virus.

Los Angeles County, the largest and hardest-hit in the state, reported 2,022 new cases, San Diego County reported 499 and San Bernardino County 267. They were followed by Orange, Sacramento and Santa Clara counties.

Although cases have been declining to nearly presurge levels, deaths remain higher than during a summer surge. As of Friday, 53,869 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

