Maryland passes 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

BALTIMORE — More than 1 million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Marylanders as the state continues its vaccination campaign into the second year of the pandemic.

Here’s how the state’s virus-related metrics stacked up Sunday.

CASES

State health officials reported 709 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed since March 2020 up to 387,319.

DEATHS

Another 14 Marylanders died due to the coronavirus, with the disease having claimed the lives of 7,773 state residents over the past year.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the state, 12 fewer people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus or complications from the disease, bringing the total down to 818 state residents.

State health officials reported Sunday that 15 fewer people with the disease are in the state’s intensive care units, bringing the total down to 215 people. An additional three people were hospitalized in acute care units in the past 24 hours, according to state officials, bringing that total up to 603 patients.

Since March 2020, 35,651 Marylanders have been hospitalized because of the disease’s effects, according to health officials.

VACCINATIONS

From Saturday to Sunday afternoon, 34,095 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered to Maryland residents, a dip compared to the record-setting total of more than 50,000 doses reported Saturday. According to state health officials, 21,797 people received their first shot of the vaccine in the past 24 hours, while 12,298 got their second dose.

Two of the three approved vaccines — those created by Pfizer and Moderna — require a two-dose regimen to prevent severe illness, while the newly approved Johnson & Johnson-developed vaccine that has begun to roll out to providers requires only one dose.

The state is reporting that more than 1 million Marylanders have now received at least their first dose of a vaccine, or about 16.7% of the state’s population of roughly 6 million people. In addition, 557,860 people have gotten their second dose of the vaccines that require it, or about 9.23% of Maryland’s population.

Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter that the state has administered 92.4% of all vaccine doses allocated to the state by the federal government.

Over the past week, the state has averaged more than 37,000 vaccines administered per day, with nearly 1.7 million Marylanders having received a dose of the vaccine since Dec. 14.

POSITIVITY RATE

Now more than a year into the pandemic, state officials are reporting a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.36%, lower than the 5% rate the World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions reach before lifting business and social distancing restrictions. The rate has not been above 5% since Feb. 10.

The state reported that a little more than 33,000 tests for COVID-19 were completed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to roughly 8.1 million tests completed since the beginning of the pandemic.

VARIANTS

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 122 cases of the coronavirus variants originally found in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have been diagnosed in Maryland as of Thursday, the latest data available.

Of those, the majority, 109, are the B.1.1.7 variant that emerged from the United Kingdom. The CDC said 12 of the cases are the B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa and one case is the P.1 variant spreading in Brazil.

All of the variants are considered to be more contagious than the original virus that causes COVID-19, and Hogan has said the state is in a “race against the variants.”