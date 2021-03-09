Body of Kentucky teen who vanished while kayaking found after two ‘agonizing’ months

The body of Jake Stover, a Prospect, Kentucky, teen who went missing while kayaking the Ohio River was found after two months of searching, officials say. Screengrab from Search for Jake Stover on Facebook.

The body of a Kentucky teen who vanished while kayaking in the Ohio River has been found after two “agonizing” months of searching, officials say.

Jake Stover, a 16-year-old from Prospect, went missing in January near a park along the river in Louisville, officials say. His body was discovered Monday nearby a dam in Newburgh, Indiana, which is about 120 miles by road from the site of his disappearance, officials say.

The Warrick County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected in his death.

A tugboat operator found Jake’s body, his family says.

Jake’s disappearance set off a widespread search that including law enforcement, volunteers, dogs, drones and kayakers, officials say.

“We are overcome with the grief of losing our son. We are grateful to have resolution in this search made possible by the tremendous support from the community and heroic volunteer efforts during the past two agonizing months,” Stover’s family said in the statement through the sheriff’s office. “While hope remained in our hearts that we might find Jake alive, as the days continued, our prayers and efforts turned to recovering our son.”

His family said the last spot Jake’s phone pinged was near the Falls of the Ohio State Park, WLKY reported. His kayak was later found near the area, the news outlet reported.

