Man charged in murder of 75-year-old has history of anti-Asian violence, CA cops say

Pak Ho, 75, died of his injuries on Thursday, March 11, 2021, the Oakland Police Department said. Department of Motor Vehicles

A 75-year-old Asian man died on Thursday after police in California say he was assaulted and robbed by a man with a history of “victimizing” older Asian Americans.

Pak Ho was taking a walk in his Oakland neighborhood on Tuesday morning when he was approached by 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey, who tried to rob him, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Bailey is accused of shoving Ho, causing him to hit his head on the pavement and suffer a “traumatic head injury and brain damage.”

Ho died two days after the attack, officials said.

Bailey was arrested and charged with several felonies, including murder, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say they learned through their investigation that Bailey “has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people.”

He is accused of breaking into a senior living residence on Feb. 19, shoving a 72-year-old and robbing the man of his phone and other items, according to the district attorney’s office. Officials did not say whether the victim is Asian.

An uptick in crime in Oakland’s Chinatown against Asian Americans has led Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley to launch a special unit to investigate.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said of Ho’s death in a message posted on Facebook. “Our elders should be protected not the victim of a deadly assault. I am thankful that our officers were able to quickly respond and arrest Mr. Bailey. The Oakland Police Department will relentlessly pursue those that violate the most vulnerable members in our community.”

Bailey was arraigned on Friday and was ordered to be held without bail, according to NBC Bay Area.