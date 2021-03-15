3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

At least three people were killed when a car struck nine people Monday morning in downtown San Diego near a community college, police said.

Several were badly hurt in the crash, including two who are in critical condition at a local hospital, said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene near City College around 9 a.m. where on a typical weekday morning it is a busy area with students walking by. There is also a large homeless population in the vicinity.

The 71-year-old driver was arrested and appeared to be driving while impaired, Nisleit said.