23 years after newborn is found in trash can, mom is charged with murder, WA cops say

Twenty-three years after police say she gave birth in a gas station bathroom and left her newborn son in a trash can, the mother has been charged with murder, Washington prosecutors say.

Detectives in Seattle used DNA they obtained from an envelope sent by Christine Warren, to match her profile to DNA in a public ancestry database, leading to her arrest, according to court documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Police coaxed Warren, 50, of Seattle into sending the envelope under the guise of a survey for a fictional product.

Warren is charged with second-degree murder, and was released from the King County Jail Monday night on $10,000 bail, according to the jail’s website.

The case dates back to November 1997, when a store clerk yelled for help after discovering a dead newborn in the bottom of the trash bag she was taking out, documents say.

Two days before, on Nov. 18, a woman, now identified as Warren, was seen on surveillance video rushing into the store’s restroom with a blanket around her waist, then leaving about 15 minutes later.

After the story aired on local news, a witness who said she held the door open for the woman contacted police, documents state. She told them after she saw the woman hurry into the restroom, she heard a baby cry.

The next day, an employee found “blood smeared in the bathroom on the toilets, floor, trash can and the toilet paper dispenser,” according to documents. The bathroom was cleaned and sanitized, but the trash wasn’t taken out by the store clerk until Nov. 20.

The umbilical cord and placenta were still attached to the infant when it was found, court documents say. Detectives collected DNA from “blood smears from the placental blood clot … along with the victim’s blood and submitted these items to the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory (WSPCL).”

Connecting the DNA dots

While a DNA profile of the newborn’s mother was completed, investigators did not find a match in their system. The case went cold for more than two decades.

In January 2018, detectives began reinvestigating the case and in August they re-extracted the mother’s DNA profile and searched for a match in the felony offender database, but still came up short.

Later that month, detectives submitted the profile to a private laboratory for genotyping, “a process of determining which genetic variants an individual possesses,” documents state. After completing the process, the lab entered the profile into a public genealogy website, where people “submit their DNA to learn more about their ancestry,” according to documents.

Anyone in the database with possible ancestral links to the mother was compiled into a list of possible suspects. In March 2020, Warren was added to that list.

“In November 2020 detectives sent a mailing to Warren which included a gift card and an invitation to participate in a flavored-water beverage survey for a fictional product,” documents say.

After Warren returned the survey, detectives submitted the envelope for DNA analysis. Warren’s DNA profile matched the DNA found at the crime scene in 1997.

An unplanned pregnancy

Detectives interviewed Warren this month and she admitted she was the baby’s mother and that she gave birth to him in the gas station restroom, abandoning him in the trash can, according to documents.

She told investigators the pregnancy was unplanned and the father was not happy about it, and Warren said she “could not handle the idea of having the child and blocked the pregnancy out of her mind.”

“She ignored the fact that she was pregnant. She said that she did not receive any medical care during her pregnancy and did not tell anyone she was pregnant,” documents state.

On Nov. 18, 1997, Warren was riding in a friends car and asked to stop at a gas station because she “started experiencing cramps.” She went inside and delivered the baby in the restroom.

“She said that the baby dropped into the toilet where she left him for several minutes,” documents state. “Warren panicked and placed the baby in the trash can, covering him with other debris inside. [She] said that ‘in her mind’ she did not believe [the] baby was alive, however conceded she did not check the baby for vital signs, and admitted that she did not know for sure what the baby’s status was when she discarded him in the trash.”

Warren’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 29 at the King County courthouse, Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, told McClatchy News in an email.