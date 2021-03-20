Florida passes 2 million coronavirus infections, but cases and deaths are decreasing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida added 5,105 positive COVID-19 cases to bring the total to 2,004,362. With 62 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 32,713.

With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 11 people in the state have now been infected. That rate is also about one in 11 nationally and one in 64 worldwide.

In the past seven days, the state reported a daily average of 70 resident deaths, while the seven days before that averaged 86 resident deaths per day.

Each report includes deaths from several previous days, as it can take weeks and sometimes several months for reports to appear.

Florida has seen about one in 657 of its residents die from the virus, while nationally it’s closer to one in 606 people, and worldwide it’s at about one in 2,884 of the planet’s 7.8 billion population.

To date, 84,745 people have been hospitalized in Florida, according to the state’s report, which includes 196 newly reported hospitalizations since Friday’s update.

Across the state, 2,853 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon.

Statewide, 4,819,429 people have received at least one vaccination shot including 2,674,975 who have completed their shot regimen, whether it’s the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna option or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The count is a snapshot through Friday, based on the report released Saturday

Of those who have received at least the first dose, 3,117,641 are over the age of 65. A detailed breakdown of who has been vaccinated so far can be found here.

To date, 11,625,455 people have been tested in Florida, 27,657 more than Friday’s total.

Statewide, the latest positivity rate reported Saturday for Friday’s test results by the Florida Department of Health was 5.39%, but that’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive. For all tested, the positivity rate was 7.08%.

The virus has infected more than 122 million people and has killed more than 2.7 million worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Nationwide, 29,749,420 people have been infected and more than 541,391 have died.

Within the U.S., California has the most deaths with more than 57,000, followed by New York with 49,000 and Texas with more than 47,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil has the second-most fatalities with 287,499, Mexico with 196,606, India with 159,370, the United Kingdom with 126,263, Italy with 104,241, Russia with 92,704, France with 91,833, Germany with 74,453, and Spain with 72,910, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 amount to 0.2% of the state population, and one in 61 who are infected have died, a 1.63% death rate. The national death toll amounts to 0.2% of the population, with one in 54 infected dying, a 1.8% death rate.

Globally, the number of deaths is at 0.03% of the world’s population, with one in 2,883 infected dying, a 2.2% death rate. Death rates have actually gone down as more cases have been reported, and more people recover with improved treatments, even though the overall death toll continues to climb.