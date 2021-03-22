Do you think Monopoly cards are way outdated? Here’s how you can help change them

Monopoly is changing its 16 community chest cards for the first time in 85 years. People can pick how the new cards will be updated by voting on its website. Screengrab of monopolycommunitychest.com.

Monopoly is updating its cards for the first time in 85 years — and you can help change them.

Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly, announced last week that it would be changing all 16 of its community chest cards.

“Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game’s Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh,” Hasbro said in a news release. “And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term ‘community’ has taken on a whole new meaning.”

Yup, you read that right: THE MONOPOLY GAME is changing, and YOU get to be a part of it. Help us add a little community to the Community Chest by voting for your favorite new cards now! https://t.co/CqlNVlE7C6#CommunityChest pic.twitter.com/hJ55V1w2Ai — Hasbro (@Hasbro) March 18, 2021

People can vote on how the cards will be updated by picking between two options on monopolycommunitychest.com.

The new cards could include scenarios such as donating blood, shopping local and learning a new language.

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today community is more important than ever,” Eric Nyman, Hasbro’s chief consumer officer, said in the news release. “We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards.”

Monopoly’s refresher comes about a month after Hasbro announced it would rebrand its iconic Mr. Potato Head toy as a gender-free Potato Head.

At the time, the company said the toy needed a modern makeover, McClatchy News reported.

Some fans of Monopoly and Mr. Potato Head lashed out and said the updates were part of “cancel culture” and unnecessary.

“So I just found out that Monopoly is changing the Community Chest cards to remove ‘outdated concepts,’” one person said on Twitter. “Once again, I don’t see the point, but sure I guess.”

Here’s what some other people had to say about the change.