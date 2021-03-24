Once chopped up and moved, California home now listed for $28 million. Have a look

The complex story behind the Pacific Heights Victorian home is a fascinating one Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the art of “moving” houses in the Bay Area might not be a completely foreign concept (one occurred recently when an almost 140-year-old, two-story Victorian building was moved six blocks), doing so in the early 1900s could be considered pretty impressive.

This happens to be the case with a stunning Queen Anne-style mansion that is on the market for $28 million after being in the same family for over six decades.

“The property, located in Pacific Heights and near Presidio National Park, was built in the 1880s for shipping executive William F. Babcock as a wedding gift for his daughter, according to the book ’San Francisco’s Pacific Heights and Presidio Heights’ by Tricia O’Brien,” The Wall Street Journal said. “In the early-1900s, it was relocated about seven blocks to its current location.”

A man named James Flood bought the land the home was on in 1911. According to SF Gate, Flood’s original mansion was destroyed during the 1906 earthquake and he wanted to build a brand new home on the property. He offered to relocate the home of the daughter, Alice Brigham, to the selected area of 2828 Vallejo, which was seven blocks away.

“I remember my mother saying that the house was cut in half, or maybe in quarters, and you could see where it was put back together,” Gordon Andrews, whose parents were the most recent owners of the home, said to The Wall Street Journal.

That setting today is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco.

The home was purchased by Adolphus and Emily Andrews in 1957, the house’s website reports. The family added on the only major change in the mansion – a large kitchen.

The eight-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion is spread across 10,345 square feet and offers stunning views of the city and the bay.

“Entering the home you are greeted by a large foyer connecting to a 20-foot vaulted ceiling living room with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and Palace of Fine Arts, a cozy library with wet bar, and formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling French doors that open to the front yard,” the listing on Realtor describes.

“The second level features a spacious Primary Suite and two additional ensuite bedrooms. The upper-level hosts three ensuite beds, sweeping views, large game room with elevator access and rooftop terrace.”

