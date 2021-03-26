National
Fans share favorite Beverly Cleary memories after famed children’s author dies at 104
Beverly Cleary, a beloved children’s book author whose work influenced the genre and generations of young readers, died Friday at the age of 104.
Cleary is best known for her creation Ramona Quimby, the starring character of the popular “Ramona” series of books which began in 1955 with Beezus and Ramona, followed by many more entries in the decades to come, up to 1999.
Fans took to social media, sharing fond memories of Cleary’s works.
