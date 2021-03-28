California woman dies after being struck by car while chasing robbery suspects, authorities say

LOS ANGELES — A woman died Friday in Lancaster after giving chase to two possible robbers, who then ran her over with a car, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the 44000 block of 15th Street West at about 8:20 p.m. and found the 31-year-old woman lying in the street with severe injuries, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives later learned the woman and her boyfriend might have been robbed inside a nearby apartment complex, according to authorities. The woman was seen chasing after two men who ran from the complex and jumped into a light-colored sedan, running her over as they drove away, the Sheriff's Department said.

The victim's identity was not released.