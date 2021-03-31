Bing Crosby’s former California estate hits market for $13.7 million. Take a peek

Actor, singer and comedian Bing Crosby is still one of the biggest names to come out of the Hollywood scene in the 20th century, and now a piece of his past is up for grabs on the real estate market. His former San Francisco Bay Area home, located in Hillsborough, has hit the market for $13.75 million.

“Own a true piece of Hillsborough and Hollywood history,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Reality said. “This grand English Country Manor on three stunning acres was once the home to famed movie star, Bing Crosby.”

Crosby purchased the luxurious mansion in 1963 with the desire to raise his children outside of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, SF Gate reported.

“Relive the glory of a bygone era with (nearly) 10,000 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, stately public rooms including a magnificent ballroom/living room, a myriad of gracious private spaces, high ceilings, covered porches, sweeping grounds with expansive flat lawn, picturesque pool and terrace, and a chauffer’s apartment,” the listing said.

The family now living in the residence bought it in 2014 and gave it a facelift, SF Gate said.

“The huge living room has an adjacent bar that’s really a ballroom,” said listing agent Charles Griffith of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, according to SF Gate. “The family that lived there now really rekindled a lot of the salon, jazz living.”

Crosby is well known not only for his chart-topping tunes, but also his acting skills, which earned him an Academy Award for his performance in 1945’s “The Bells of St. Mary’s”. One of his greatest musical pieces of work is “White Christmas,” Biography said. He died in 1977.