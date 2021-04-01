‘Not an April Fools’ joke.’ Timing of Roy Williams’ announcement causes confusion

The announcement of UNC men’s basketball coach Roy Williams’ retirement came at a strange time — on April Fools’ Day, a 24-hour span dedicated to practical jokes and hoaxes.

Many people hoped the news was just that — a joke.

And basketball fans were quick to peg the timing as, well, unfortunate.

“Shoutout to all the brands on here the last few years because you have conditioned me to think the Roy Williams retirement news is the most elaborate April Fool’s joke of all time,” one Twitter user wrote.

A former Charlotte Observer sports reporter who now covers UNC and Duke basketball for The Athletic had to spell it out for those still in doubt.

“Just so everyone knows: This is NOT an April Fool’s Joke,” Brendan Marks wrote on Twitter.

There has been speculation about whether Williams would retire after finishing his 18th season as head coach at UNC. He kissed the basketball court following his team’s win over Duke on March 6.

Even after it became clear the news was real, some people still didn’t believe it.

“Like Roy Williams retiring,” one Twitter user wrote. “I bought so hard into that and then realized it was an epic April fools joke proliferated throughout the whole of sports media.”

