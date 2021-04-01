Gene Simmons of KISS lists L.A. area mansion for $25 million in move to Lake Tahoe

Gene Simmons of the legendary rock band KISS has put the Beverly Hills home where he raised his family up for sale for $25 million —as he reportedly is settling down on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

The California mansion is listed $3 million higher than last year. The new price tag comes after Simmons put in new landscaping and rain gutters, did electrical work and added earthquake protection measures, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The palatial estate at 2650 Benedict Canyon sits on about two acres. The 13,405-square-foot residence has seven bedrooms and nine baths.

“Massive property gates open revealing the tennis court and long driveway leading up to the landscaped motor court in front of the custom facade,” according to the listing. “Grand front doors open into the two-story foyer overflowing with natural light. With intricate detail throughout, the home features ... formal and informal dining rooms, a great room, office, bonus room and bar. Encased by double doors on each side, the living room offers views of the beautiful front and backyard. Exuding luxury, the large master suite encompasses a sitting room and spa-like bathroom.”

Outside, the sprawling residence is surrounded by lush greenery. The private yard features a pool and spa with a water feature.

Simmons has owned the home for almost four decades, according to the Los Angeles Times. The house served as the setting for the A&E reality show “Gene Simmons Family Jewels.” Simmons purchased the property in 1984 for $1.35 million, according to patch.com.

“It’s time for a quieter lifestyle,” the rocker told the Times. “No more tour buses or celebrity maps or fires or earthquakes. We love the fans, but it’s time to get away from everyone.”

The New York Post first reported Simmons’ move to Lake Tahoe.

“I’m done (with California),” the 71-year-old music icon told The Post. “There are earthquakes, fires and pandemics every year. Even though there is nice sunshine, I’m done.”

The Post reported Simmons bought a 12,000-square-foot Lake Tahoe mansion on four acres. The location could not be confirmed by the Sacramento Bee.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.