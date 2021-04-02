Mansion from ‘The Office’ is listed for $6 million in California. Take a look inside

The colonial mansion, located in Pasadena, was featured on the popular NBC sitcom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Recognize this house that seems to come with a side of whimsical nostalgia?

That’s because the exterior of this colonial-style estate was a key feature on a popular episode of the NBC hit sitcom “The Office.” The mansion, which can be first seen in the season three episode “Branch Is Closing,” is now on the market in Pasadena, California for $5.995 million.

Staircase Screen grab from Realtor.com

The property is the subject of a bidding war, according to the New York Post.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“We had significant interest and the property is now in escrow — over the asking price with multiple offers,” George Penner of Deasy Penner Podley, who holds the listing, told The Post.

Sitting area Screen grab from Realtor.com

Could it be because it was the house that “Office” characters Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) staked out while waiting for David Wallace (Andy Buckley) to return home?

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Or because the estate is considered “the most picturesque on the block,” according to Dirt?

The main property, which has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, is sprawled across 6,301 square feet while a guest house with an additional bathroom and bedroom also resides on the grounds.

Guest house Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Grand public areas commence with a majestic foyer, flanked by formal living and dining rooms, each with French doors that flow out to brick pavers and lawns,” the listing describes. “Chef’s kitchen with adjoining great lounging room — all leading to the outdoors — provide abundant space for more casual entertaining. Private first-floor bedroom and bath provide for separate guest accommodations. Butler’s pantry and bar, separate breakfast room, paneled library with fireplace, powder and laundry room.”

French doors leading outside Screen grab from Realtor.com

Upstairs is a primary wing with a bedroom suite, three guest bedrooms, two baths and an office with a balcony. Outside is a pool with spa and a pavilion for entertaining guests.

FILE - In this May 14, 2007, file photo, the cast of “The Office” poses for photographers on the red carpet during the arrivals for NBC’s 2007-2008 preview in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Mary Altaffer AP

“The Office,” a mockumentary that followed workers at a Pennsylvania paper company, ran for nine seasons, according to IMDb.