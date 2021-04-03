Andrew Yang returns to NYC mayoral campaign trail after kidney stone

Andrew Yang returned to the mayoral campaign trail on Saturday after suffering a kidney stone.

The leader in some polls of the crowded race spent the first part of the holiday weekend hopscotching across the outer boroughs looking to show he was raring to go after the health scare.

The former presidential candidate, who was briefly knocked off the campaign trail by the painful ailment, walked around Park Slope, Brooklyn, praising the Open Streets program, which closes off some streets to traffic and parking especially on weekends.

He even tried out a fancy tea-flavored ice cream at Van Leeuwen, an upscale scoop shop in trendy Prospect Heights.

“I remember when it was just an ice cream truck,” Yang tweeted, apparently seeking to burnish his credentials as a real New Yorker.

Yang also joined an Easter egg hunt at the Queens County Farm Museum in the Glen Oaks section.

He tweeted out a photo of himself diving into a gyro purchased at a nearby food truck as well..

Yang, 46, was forced to head to a hospital emergency room Friday after experiencing abdominal pain, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said. All of Yang’s campaign events were canceled for that day.

The painful stone eventually passed without additional intervention from doctors.

Yang leads some polls of the crowded Democratic primary race to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio, which will be determined by the new ranked-choice voting system.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Controller Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC personality and ex-de Blasio official, have also showed strong support among voters.