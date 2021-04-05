Man stalked, left gifts for former co-worker before attacking her, Oklahoma cops say

File photo

A woman and her husband were leaving for work Friday morning when they spotted a familiar face in a truck across from their Tulsa home.

The man, identified as Justin Arthur-Ray Davis, wasn’t exactly welcome — he used to work with the woman but had recently resigned from their workplace, according to police.

For more than a month, he’d been stalking the woman, , leaving food and candy on her doorstep and sitting outside of her home, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

On Good Friday, things turned violent.

Davis is accused of getting out of his truck — armed with a shot gun — and charging the couple, who ran back into their apartment. Police said Davis shot through the door and hit the husband in the hand before entering the home.

He then grabbed the woman, police said, and dragged her down the stairs “assaulting her along the way.”

Neighbors who awoke to the commotion told police they saw Davis punching and choking the woman and called 911.

Her husband descended the stairs and tried to help the woman, but Davis pointed the shot gun at him and threatened to kill him if the woman didn’t get in the truck, according to police.

Davis then fired two shots into the air, police said.

When officers arrived, Davis sped away, leading police on a chase down the interstate before taking an exit, losing control of his vehicle and crashing, officials said. Police reportedly found guns and ammunition at the scene.

Davis was taken to the hospital for a large cut across his brow, then he was arrested.

He was charged with kidnapping, shooting with the intent to kill and first-degree burglary, police said.





Read next:

Machete and steak knife-wielding man attacks two after being denied drugs, MI cops say

Car dealer owner attacked during test-drive after driver picks up teens, Ohio cops say

Man cuts out woman’s heart, cooks it and tries to serve it to uncle, Oklahoma cops say