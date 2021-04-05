‘Perfect representation of Carolina Basketball.’ Fans react to UNC hiring Hubert Davis

UNC is planning to hire Hubert Davis as its new head men’s basketball coach, and a lot of fans — at least those on social media — seem happy with the decision.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to approve Davis’ contract to become the UNC men’s basketball coach.

The news come only four days after Roy Williams, who led the Tar Heels through 18 seasons and three national championships, announced his retirement.

Davis played for Dean Smith from 1988 to 1992 and has been an assistant coach under Williams for the last nine seasons. He will be the first Black head coach at UNC.

On social media, some people said they were excited about the new hire.

But some questioned whether Davis is ready.

Davis was a college basketball analyst at ESPN before he came to UNC at Williams’ behest despite never having coached at the college level. This will be his first Division I head coaching job.

Hubert Davis has never, to my knowledge, been a head coach at any level of basketball and is taking over a top 5 program.



That’s a lot of pressure. — Daniel Christian (@D_Christian11) April 5, 2021 I like Hubert Davis but not as head coach. At UNC, one of top 5 head coaching jobs in US, there wasnt interest from some very accomplished current head coaches? Jay Wright, Few, Bennett et al

Hubert just doesnt have the head coaching resume. — perfectgame06 (@perfectgame06) April 5, 2021 Hubert Davis was Roy Williams’ choice to succeed him, and that went a long way with Bubba Cunningham, source told @Stadium.



But there were multiple former players in the Carolina family that felt as though Wes Miller was the better pick for the job. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021 Don’t like the Hubert Davis hire at all @UNC_Basketball. You don’t have to stay in the UNC family. Have a feeling you’re going to have to go through this all over again in 3-4 years. — Andy (@andy72965) April 5, 2021 What is Hubert Davis gonna do/bring that Roy Williams didn’t? Same system. Same style of play. I don’t know man. I would have went outside of the Carolina Family for once! Shake the table! But hey ‍♂️ — 73-9 and they LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) April 5, 2021

David did, however, learn how to coach under Williams. Hiring Davis also guarantees the coaching position stays in the Carolina family — a move many applauded.

Hubert Davis has been part of UNC basketball since he was a kid.



Walter Davis’ nephew

Dean Smith’s player

Roy Williams’ assistant



No idea if he’ll find the success the job demands.



But, he is the bridge to past, present and future that the job *needs* right now. — Jake Lawrence (@TheRealestRJL) April 5, 2021 Great hire. Aside from being fully groomed for this job and sitting beside Roy for years, he now is the highest profile black college basketball coach in the country. I don't usually like much that @unc does, but I like this a lot. Congratulations. — Rick Barger (@espwapouJacmel) April 5, 2021 Y’all know I’m not a UNC guy but Hubert Davis is a great hire for UNC.

1- He’s “Family.”

2- Played under Dean Smith for four years and coached with Roy for 9 years. You couldn’t ask for better experience. https://t.co/KouaMFVdlj — Price Blissit (@DeacPB) April 5, 2021 I’m so so happy it’s Hubert Davis. He makes the most sense and he’s been incredibly committed to this program and players for years. He’s a staple in the UNC family — Brittany Lynch (@BRAMSEY50) April 5, 2021