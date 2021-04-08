Vaccinated for COVID? Samuel Adams wants to buy you a beer. Here’s what to know

Samuel Adams is sending $7 through the Cash App to some people who’ve vaccinated so they can buy themselves the beer of their choice to help support restaurants and bars. AP

If you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, Samuel Adams wants to buy your first beer once you reemerge from quarantine.

The Boston-based company is sending those who’ve been vaccinated $7 through the Cash App so they can buy the beer of their choice for that first public sip.

The Shot for Sam campaign is an effort to help beer fans “get back to supporting the bars and restaurants they love” that may have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Starting April 12, post an image of your vaccine sticker or bandage to Instagram or Twitter with #ShotForSam and tag @samueladamsbeer.

But be sure not to post photos of your vaccine card — doing so could expose your personal information to scammers.

Samuel Adams will direct message 10,000 people with details on how to claim the $7.

You can also enter by sending an image of your sticker or bandage to samadamssocial@bostonbeer.com.

You must be at least 21 to enter and can only enter once. The offer ends May 12. You can read the full rules here and download the Cash App here.

Even Your Cousin From Boston got vaccinated! Cause hey, we all wanna get back together at the bars we love.



Starting April 12th, post your vaccine sticker or bandage w/ #ShotForSam & get $7 for a beer on us at your favorite local bar or restaurant. pic.twitter.com/zIKLgGA0Dh — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 7, 2021

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that all adults in the U.S. will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19. Some states have already expanded eligibility.

As more people become eligible, some companies are encouraging them to get vaccinated by offering freebies to those who do.

Krispy Kreme made headlines last month after offering a free doughnut every day through the end of 2021 to those who’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake, a marijuana dispensary in Michigan, is offering a free pre-rolled joint to those 21 and up who’ve been vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that those been who’ve fully vaccinated should remain vigilant — be sure to wear a mask, stay at least six feet from others and avoid crowds when in public.

