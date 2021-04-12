Six-sided cabin hidden near Big Sur hits California market for $2 million. Look inside

Bask in the beauty of the redwood trees in this unique cabin Screen grab from Realtor.com

Hidden away beneath the mystical redwood trees sits a marvel of a modern-day cabin that looks as if it was pulled straight from a fairy tale — and it can be yours for $1.999 million.

“Nothing like this exists in the world,” the listing of the unique six-sided home boasts, according to Realtor.com. And while the beauty of the retreat can awe, the story behind the way it came about is even more inspiring.

The 16-acre lot was purchased by conservationist Richard Taylor and his wife Sally in 1985, and the couple had to jump through numerous hoops in order to even start the project of the house since at the time, Monterey County “couldn’t grasp what they wanted to do,” Monterey County Weekly described.

“The Taylors wanted a bungalow on their 16 forest acres in Garrapata Canyon that would support all wildlife and conserve the land and trees,” Monterey County Weekly said. “None of the three designs required cutting down even one tree. Each blueprint showed a small footprint, solar power (which the county would not approve), natural protection for Garrapata Creek below the home and dozens of other environmentally pure plans.”

According to Richard, it took eight years and a million dollars for the permits alone, he said to the Monterey County Weekly.

The house itself took five years to build, according to the listing, and the couple didn’t move into their hidden-away dream home until 2001.

“Not a single tree was taken down during the five year construction period as they harvested downed ancient redwoods on the property for its construction,” the listing said. “And two miles of trails were also built into the adjacent mountainside including a short one from the garage to the house with a drawbridge over the year-round creek, which is an ideal habitat for rainbow trout. Not to mention, a natural spring supplies the freshest of water to the property. This home is the ultimate private, creekside cabin.”