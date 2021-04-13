Now the defense make its case in the Derek Chauvin murder trial

MINNEAPOLIS – The defense in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin is expected to start making its case Tuesday for why jurors should acquit the fired Minneapolis police officer in connection with the death of George Floyd.

For more than two weeks in Hennepin County District Court, prosecutors have spelled out in numerous areas where it is beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin is responsible for the death of the handcuffed Floyd, who remained pinned for more than 9 minutes under the defendant's knee until rendered motionless on the pavement at 38th and Chicago on May 25.

Prosecutors say the testimony and evidence presented so far have shown that Chauvin ran afoul of his police training, kept Floyd detained knowing he was going to die and failed to provide medical aid as he gasped for air. While prosecutors have yet to officially rest their case, they are not expected to call any more witnesses following 11 days of testimony.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that the 46-year-old Floyd died from serious problems with his heart and the use of the illicit drugs fentanyl and methamphetamine, rather than a lack of oxygen as the prosecution has said. Nelson will call witnesses over the next several days in support of his position with the goal of raising enough doubt in the minds of the jurors that they will acquit his client.

Judge Peter Cahill ended Monday's proceedings by telling jurors that the defense could finish its case by Thursday, adding that the court would likely take Friday off and resume next Monday with closing arguments from both sides.

"So, pack a bag" and bring it to court on Monday, the judge told the jurors, who will be sequestered throughout their deliberations.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd. Three other fired officers who assisted in Floyd's arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Monday's testimony included emotional memories from one of Floyd's brothers, who broke down in tears as he spoke of their childhood in Texas. Philonise Floyd, 39, testified about his oldest brother, who served as the family's leader and a beacon of influence in their housing complex in Houston.

"George, he would always be up on our mom," Philonise Floyd said. "He was a big mama's boy. … Every mother loves all of her kids, but it's so unique how they were. He would lay up on her like in the fetus position, like he was in the womb."

A bystander's video of Floyd's arrest captured Floyd pleading for his breath and calling out "Mama" a few times as Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Philonise Floyd, 39, broke into tears when a photo of their mother holding Floyd as a baby was shown to the jury.

"He loved her so dearly," he said, adding that his brother taught the family how to love and respect their mother. " … I miss both of them."

