Prince Philip’s funeral Saturday will be televised. Here’s how to watch in the US.

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrive in an open carriage on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot on June 16, 2011, in Ascot, England. Getty Images

Prince Philip’s funeral services will be televised across the globe on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

His funeral takes place Saturday at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. EST) and will be broadcast in the UK by BBC One, Sky News and ITN.

Only about 30 people will attend the funeral, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBC has a detailed schedule of all aspects of the ceremonies, and reports that the procession to the chapel will begin at around 2:45 p.m. BST (9:45 a.m. ET). Prince Charles will walk behind his father’s coffin, as will grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry (though not side-by-side, we’re told).

The Queen will travel at the rear of the procession in the State Bentley, according to the BBC.

To watch Prince Philip’s funeral in the U.S.

Several networks will air the funeral in the United States. Here’s a rundown of air times and TV channels to watch.

CNN, MSNBC and FOX NEWS - These three cable news outlets will begin their coverage at 9 a.m. ET.

ABC, CBS and NBC - All major broadcast news networks will also provide coverage of the funeral, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to stream Prince Philip’s funeral online

You can also stream the funeral from cable or broadcast news websites or apps.

Streaming links: NBC News Now, ABC News Live, CBS News Live, CNN News Stream, Fox News Go.

If you’re streaming from one of the UK sites, their coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. BST, which is 7:30 a.m. ET. Streaming links: BBC One and Sky News Live.